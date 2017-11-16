Google Launches Platform For Developers to Build Voice-Enabled Solutions For Google Assistant
With the ability to create apps on the Google Assistant, users in India will soon have easy and fast access to all types of interactions, using nothing more than their voice.
Google Launches Platform For Developers to Build Voice-Enabled Solutions For Google Assistant (photo for representation)
Starting today, Google invites developers and companies to build voice-enabled apps to engage with Indian users through Actions on Google, the developer platform for the Google Assistant.
For anyone who wants to build for the Assistant, resources such as developer tools, documentation and a simulator are available on the Actions on Google developer website, making it easy to create, test and deploy voice-enabled solutions. Eligible developers can also join the Google Assistant Developer Community Program to get started with building apps for the Google Assistant.
With the ability to create apps on the Google Assistant, users in India will soon have easy and fast access to all types of interactions, using nothing more than their voice. When apps are built to work with the Assistant, users can simply tell Assistant to connect with the app using a voice command – whether it’s on supported Android phones or iPhones. Also, this doesn’t need anything extra to be installed -- users can interact with their favourite app by saying “Ok Google, talk to….” to interact with that app. This platform will give more Indians the help they need using the convenience of a voice command at home or on-the-go – from the morning rush hour to the weekend unwind.
