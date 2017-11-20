Google Lens in Assistant Starts Rolling Out For Pixel, Pixel 2
The app was announced by the tech giant during Google I/O 2017. It has been designed to bring up relevant information using visual analysis.
Google Lens in Assistant Starts Rolling Out For Pixel, Pixel 2 (photo for representation).
Google has started rolling out visual search feature Google Lens in Assistant for the first batch of Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphones. "The first users have spotted the visual search feature up and running on their Pixel and Pixel 2 phones," 9to5Google reported late on Friday. Built into the Photos app, Google Lens can recognise things like addresses and books, among others.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Indian Consumer App of the Year: Walnut or Swiggy? Vote And Win
In Photos, the feature can be activated when viewing an image or screenshot. However, in Google Assistant, it is integrated right into the sheet that pops up after holding down on the home button. "Lens was always intended for both Pixel 1 and 2 phones," Google had earlier said in a statement. The app was announced by the tech giant during Google I/O 2017. It has been designed to bring up relevant information using visual analysis.
Also Watch: Apple iPhone X Review | Should You Pay Rs 1,02,000 For It?
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Indian Consumer App of the Year: Walnut or Swiggy? Vote And Win
In Photos, the feature can be activated when viewing an image or screenshot. However, in Google Assistant, it is integrated right into the sheet that pops up after holding down on the home button. "Lens was always intended for both Pixel 1 and 2 phones," Google had earlier said in a statement. The app was announced by the tech giant during Google I/O 2017. It has been designed to bring up relevant information using visual analysis.
Also Watch: Apple iPhone X Review | Should You Pay Rs 1,02,000 For It?
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Padmavati Row: Aditi Rao Hydari Speaks Out Against 'Supari' on Deepika, Bhansali
- THE TIPPLING POINT | A Scot's Funeral is Merrier Than an English Wedding. Here's Why
- Taapsee Pannu Gives It Back To Trolls Who Mocked Her For Wearing Short Dress
- Miss World 2017: Manushi Chhillar Always Calm and Composed, Reveals Ramp Walk Trainer
- OnePlus 5T Launch Set For Tonight: Here's What The Bezel-Less Smartphone Will Offer