Google Lens in Assistant Starts Rolling Out For Pixel, Pixel 2

Google has started rolling out visual search feature Google Lens in Assistant for the first batch of Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphones. "The first users have spotted the visual search feature up and running on their Pixel and Pixel 2 phones," 9to5Google reported late on Friday. Built into the Photos app, Google Lens can recognise things like addresses and books, among others.In Photos, the feature can be activated when viewing an image or screenshot. However, in Google Assistant, it is integrated right into the sheet that pops up after holding down on the home button. "Lens was always intended for both Pixel 1 and 2 phones," Google had earlier said in a statement. The app was announced by the tech giant during Google I/O 2017. It has been designed to bring up relevant information using visual analysis.