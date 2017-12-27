Google Looking to Launch Stores in India to Boost Pixel Sales - Report
Google is exploring the idea of physical stores after finding an encouraging response to more than a dozen pop-up stores opened in malls across the country.
Google Looking to Launch Stores in India to Boost Pixel Sales - Report (Image: Google)
Alphabet's Google is looking to launch brick-and-mortar stores in India to boost sales of its Pixel smartphones, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.
