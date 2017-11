Google Maps Update: New Colour Scheme, Location Identifiers And More

Google has announced an upgrade to its navigational platform – Google Maps in a blog today. As per Google, the Maps platform will now carry a new look, along with some software updates in the form of updated driving, navigation, transit and explore options.Talking about the changes in its looks, the Google Maps will now sport a new colour scheme. In addition to this, the app will now use different coloured icons to display any location on the map. Based on this colour scheme, Google aims to make it easier for its users to identify their point of interests on the Google Maps, e.g. locating a gas station or an eatery. The various categories of places listed on the Google Maps will now be displayed with differently coloured icons, like Orange for Food and Drinks, Blue for Shopping, Light Blue for Transport and so on.On top of these visual updates, Google has now unveiled a better integration of Google Maps with other Google platforms. Google Maps will now reflect the changes in a particular locality, like closed down roads, local events and new businesses. Also, the Google Maps will be integrated with Google Calendar and Gmail to display scheduled events and other location-based activities done by a user.