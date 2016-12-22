Google Maps Will Now Show Public Toilets in NCR And Madhya Pradesh

Now you can even search for the nearest public toilet on Google Maps. Google will make information about thousands of public toilets in India’s National Capital Region and Madhya Pradesh available on Google Maps.

Working closely with the Ministry of Urban Development, Google is adding the location, address and opening hours of over four thousand communal and public restrooms to Maps, aiming to provide easy access to information to people in India and help improve sanitation.

With over four thousand listings covering Delhi NCR including Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Bhopal and Indore in Madhya Pradesh - Indians and visitors alike will now be able to easily find the nearest public toilet on Google Maps — both on the mobile app as well as on desktop. This service will be accessible to users both in English and Hindi language.

“When you search for “public toilet” on Google Maps in an area where the service is available, you’ll see a list of restrooms near you, including the respective address and opening hours. For instance, if you’re traveling on the national highway 8 in Gurugram, locating a public toilet can be challenging and most often the only option is going to nearby restaurants and cafes. Having this information handy can make things much easier,” said Sanket Gupta, Product Manager, Google Maps.

