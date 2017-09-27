Google Marks 19th Anniversary With 19 Iconic Games on Doodle Spinner
Google celebrates its 19th Birthday with a Doodle Spinner. Check out the 19 games that you can play on the Google Doodle today.
Google celebrates its 19th Birthday with a Doodle Spinner. (Image: Google)
Google is celebrating its 19th Anniversary with a surprise Doodle spinner that brings back 19 Doodle games from the past. Users visiting the Google homepage today will be able to see a 19th anniversary Doodle graphics that lets users spin a wheel. Any stop on the wheel will, in turn, redirect the user to a new page that lets them play a mini Doodle game, including bug cricket, animal sounds, solitaire and even the classic ‘Snake’ game.
Other ‘Spin wheel’ fun games include Magic Cat Academy game premiered earlier during 2016 Halloween, musical puzzle game which was featured on the 245th Birthday of Beethoven, the famous Pac Man browser game and even the classic tic-tac-toe.
Other ‘Spin wheel’ fun games include Magic Cat Academy game premiered earlier during 2016 Halloween, musical puzzle game which was featured on the 245th Birthday of Beethoven, the famous Pac Man browser game and even the classic tic-tac-toe.
