Google Marks Savitribai Phule's 186th Birth Anniversary With Beautiful Doodle

Google on Tuesday dedicated its doodle to Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary. Phule was a social reformer, a poet and also India's first woman teacher and headmistress.

Google's special doodle pays tribute to Savitribai Phule by showing her embracing a mass of women with a smile. Savitribai Jyotirao Phule along with her husband stood up to fight against the oppression of women over 150 years ago.

She was born on 3 January 1831 and is considered as an important figure in the field of social reform.

Phule and her husband founded the first all women's school at Bhide Wada, Pune in 1848 and later she went on to become India's first woman teacher and headmistress. The University of Pune was renamed as Savitribai Phule University in 2014 as a mark of tribute to her.

Savitribai was married off to 12-year-old Jyotirao at a tender age of nine years. She was taught to read and write by him. She played an important role along with her husband in the social reform movement during British Raj.