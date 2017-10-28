Google Mobile Developer Fest Launched in Bengaluru; to be Held Across 12 More States

Google on Friday launched a day-long Mobile Developer Fest here to train young students in the latest mobile technologies. The event, which aims to train two million developers in the country, was conducted at the CMR Institute of Technology. It will be held in leading engineering colleges across 12 states later. "While India has long maintained its position as a global base of tech talent, there is growing need to invest further in skilling India's large base of young students who are keen to learn newer technologies," William Florance, University Relations - Developer Products Group, Google, said in a statement.The day-long fest gave computer science and engineering students insights across multiple product areas like Machine Learning, Firebase, Android and Progressive Web Apps. Students can also participate in hands-on code labs sessions, and learn directly from Google certified developers.The event will also provide an opportunity for students to become part of Google Developer Student Clubs and University Innovation Fellows.