'Google My Business' Launched to Help SMBs Manage Online Presence

Google India today launched a feature to help India’s small and medium business communities. The feature, named ‘Google My Business’ will allow business owners to manage their business listings right from Google Search. Google has built a business dashboard within Google Search using which, business owners can complete and enhance listing, share photos and posts related to their business, and monitor the views they are getting.Google is arguably the biggest marketing platform in the digital space today. Featuring business on the search engine is one of the top priorities of Business owners. As per recent statistics shared by Google, businesses with complete listings on Google are twice as likely to gain customer trust, 38 percent more likely to attract in-store visits, and 29 percent more likely to see a purchase.Through the new ‘Google My Business’ feature, business owners can manage their online presence on the platform in the following ways:● Add or correct business information, post updated hours, and more.● Post on Google and to increase customer engagement.● Share photos of the business.● See how many views the business listing gets, and access detailed information about the listing’s performance.● Know when users upload photos of the business.● Quickly take important actions to complete and enhance the business listing.1. Users can find their business on Google Search, after which they will see a new menu right above the search results. Users have to make sure that they are logged in with their business account.2. Users can then click the edit button to edit the highlighted field. They can update their information and upload photos directly.