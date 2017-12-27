Google Photos Rolls Out 'Smiles of 2017' Video Collage
Users can open the Google Photos app and tap the "Assistant" icon at the bottom of their screen to check whether the feature is available or not.
Google Photos Rolls Out 'Smiles of 2017' Video Collage (photo for representation)
Photo sharing and storage service Google Photos is rolling out short video collages called "Smiles of 2017" that displays smiling pictures of the users accompanied by a song in the background.
"With Google Photos, you can even make sure that every one of those happy moments is saved and backed up online. And now you can enjoy looking back at all those happy moments over the last year in a new 'Smiles of 2017' movie," according to a report on Tuesday.
The videos have been reportedly rolled out for some users. However, it is not known if the feature will make its way for all users. Users can open the Google Photos app and tap the "Assistant" icon at the bottom of their screen to check whether the feature is available or not.
Google Photos service was announced in May 2015 and spun out from Google+ -- the company's social network.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 24 | Honor 7X, TVS Apache RR 310, Volvo XC60 & More
"With Google Photos, you can even make sure that every one of those happy moments is saved and backed up online. And now you can enjoy looking back at all those happy moments over the last year in a new 'Smiles of 2017' movie," according to a report on Tuesday.
The videos have been reportedly rolled out for some users. However, it is not known if the feature will make its way for all users. Users can open the Google Photos app and tap the "Assistant" icon at the bottom of their screen to check whether the feature is available or not.
Google Photos service was announced in May 2015 and spun out from Google+ -- the company's social network.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 24 | Honor 7X, TVS Apache RR 310, Volvo XC60 & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Virat-Anushka's Bhangra At Their Mumbai Reception Will Make You Want To Groove
- Delhi Government to Launch Automated Tests for Driving License, Will Sign MoU With Maruti Suzuki
- Remembering Mirza Ghalib: 10 of His Popular Verses on Love, Life and Spirituality
- Virat-Anushka Mumbai Reception: It's a Twin-Twin Situation For Kriti Sanon, Vaani Kapoor
- Exclusive - 2018 Audi Q5 Spotted in India Undisguised Before January Launch