Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL: All You Need to Know
Google has announced an upcoming event on October 4 where the tech giant is going to unveil its next-generation Google Pixel devices. Check out what we know about the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL so far.
Google Pixel XL. (Representative Image: News18.com)
It seems like the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 rumours were right since the very beginning. Recent leaked images of the upcoming Google smartphones have once again confirmed the accuracy of the previously leaked renders of the two smartphones. From the new images, the Pixel 2 and the Pixel XL 2 look like a slimmer and upgraded version of the first generation Google Pixel smartphones. The upcoming Pixel 2 has been made by HTC, while the bigger ‘XL’ version has been made by LG. Both the companies seem to have followed the existing design parameters and made a few changes here and there on the smartphones. The Google Pixel 2 is expected to carry a 5-inch AMOLED display while the Pixel 2 XL may sport a larger 5.70-inch AMOLED display.
Apart from the design, rumours about the firepower on both the phones are also out. The Google Pixel 2 and the Pixel XL 2 are expected to carry a 4GB RAM and be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 SoC. The smartphones may come in two storage variants, having 64GB and 128GB internal storage. They are sure to run on the latest Android Oreo OS and may come with a squeezable frame, just like the HTC U11. Additionally, the smartphones will be water and dust-proof and may do away with 3.5 mm audio jack.
Google-Pixel-2-XL-Black. (Image: Droid Life)
Google-Pixel-2-XL-White. (Image: Droid Life)
Google will launch the Pixel 2 and the Pixel XL 2 at an event on October 4 in the US. The two devices are expected to be launched in three colour variants – Blue, White and Black. As per reports, the Pixel 2 will cost $649 for the 64GB storage while the 128GB storage will cost $749. The Pixel 2 will come at a starting price of $849.
Watch Video: Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X | First Look | Most Advanced iPhone
