Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Launch: How to Watch, Specs, Price And All Details
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are set to launch today at an event in San Francisco. Here is what we know about the upcoming Google smartphones till now.
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 Launch is set for today.
Google is set to reveal the next generation of Pixel smartphones at an event in San Francisco today. The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are speculated to launch alongside other offerings by Google such as a smart home assistant, Pixelbook, VR gear and more. Much rumours have been spreading around the upcoming Google flagships since long, hinting at the new technology that the smartphones are set to carry. Here is a roundup of everything that we know of the Google Pixel 2 and the Pixel XL 2 till now.
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2
Leaks around the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 have been storming the Internet since long, right from the name of the smartphone to its specifications. Now that the smartphones are set to launch soon, much of the information about them can be affirmed. As for the Google Pixel 2, the device will be made by HTC and is expected to carry noticeable bezel area on a Full HD display that will be protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Meanwhile, the Pixel XL 2, designed by LG, will see much narrower bezels in comparison and sport a QHD Curved display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Both the Google devices are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful offering – the Snapdragon 835 SoC and run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. A noticeable addition is the IP67 dust and water resistance that the smartphones are expected to carry. The devices are also rumoured to carry HTC U11 like pressure sensitivity ‘EdgeSense’ feature. As per the current reports, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be available in 2 storage variants – 64GB and 128GB and will be powered by a 2700 mAh and a 3520 mAh battery respectively.
In terms of optics, the smartphones are expected to carry the similar camera as that in the first generation of Google Pixel along with OIS and a dedicated Google Imaging Chip for both the front and the back cameras. Additionally, the smartphones are rumoured to carry dual front speakers and a fingerprint sensor for unlocking but may skip out on the 3.5 mm headphone jack. Google may also offer unlimited cloud storage to Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users till 2023 as various reports suggest.
Google is expected to price the Pixel 2 at $649 (~Rs 42,000) for the 64GB variant and at $749 (~Rs 49,000) for the 128GB variant. The Pixel XL 2 may come at a starting price of $849 (~Rs 55,500) for the 64GB variant and $949 (~Rs 62,000) for the 128GB variant.
Google Home Mini
Google may challenge the Amazon Dot with a ‘Mini’ version of its ‘Google Home’ launched last year. Expected to be priced at $49 (~Rs 3200), the Google Home Assistant might also come bundled with the Pixel 2 or the Pixel 2 XL as a freebie to those who purchase the smartphones.
Google Pixelbook
Another highly anticipated launch expected to take place at the event is the new high-end variant of the Google Chromebook – known as the Pixelbook. The Pixelbook will essentially be a laptop that can be folded into a tablet and will also carry pressure sensitive features embedded into its stylus – the Pixelbook Pen. It is expected to be launched in three storage variants with their prices being as follows – $1199 (~Rs 78,000) for the 128GB storage variant, $1399 (~Rs 91,000) for the 256GB variant and $1749 (~Rs 1,14,000) for the 512GB variant.
Daydream VR headset
The new generation Daydream VR headset was recently leaked in renders and carries a similar remote controller which accompanied the previous generation model. The Daydream VR Headset is expected to be launched today alongside the new Pixel smartphones at a price of $99 (~Rs 6,400).
How to Watch
The Google event will take place today starting 9:30 pm IST and will be streamed live on YouTube. You can catch the live updates straight from the event here as well.
