Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Launched With Android Oreo, Snapdragon 835 and More

Google Pixel and Pixel 2 XL have been launched at an event in San Francisco today. The next generation Google Pixel smartphones have been unveiled alongside the Google Pixelbook, Google Home Mini, Google Home Max and Daydream VR headset. The next generation Google Pixel devices boast of a Snapdragon 835 SoC, the latest Android version support and a best-ever DxOMark smartphone camera rating.The Google Pixel 2 will sport a 5-inch Full HD display while the Pixel 2 XL will come with a 6-inch P-OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440x2880 pixels, both protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The smartphones come in an Aluminium unibody and carry IP67 water and dust resistance. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and will run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphones will carry a 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and will come in two storage variants – 64GB and 128GB. In addition to this, Google is also offering unlimited cloud storage for photos and videos to Google Pixel 2 users. The next-generation of Google Pixel smartphones will also come with HTC U11 like pressure sensors called ‘Active Edge’ on this one.The Google Pixel will be powered by a 2700 mAH battery while the Google Pixel 2 will come with a 3520 mAh battery. The smartphones will come with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 2.4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port. In terms of optics, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will carry a 12.2-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and with features like Autofocus with laser + dual pixel phase detection and Optical as well as electronic image stabilisation. The rear camera is capable of producing videos at 1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps and 4K @ 30fps. The selfie shooter comes with an 8-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture, fixed focus and 1080p @ 30fps video recording capability.The Google Pixel 2 will be available in three colour options - Just Black, Clearly White and Kinda Blue while the Pixel XL 2 will be available in two colour variants – Black and White and Just Black. The pre-bookings for the smartphones have been opened from today and the smartphones will be available at a starting price of $649 and $849 respectively. The 128GB variant of the Pixel 2 and the Pixel XL 2 will be available for $749 and $949 respectively.Alongside the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google also announced the Google Pixelbook, Google Home Mini, Google home Max, Google Daydream View, Google Pixel Buds as well as Google Clips.