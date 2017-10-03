Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Leaked Before October 4 Launch: All Details

The Pixel 2.

The Pixel 2 XL.

Google is all set to launch the second generation Pixel smartphones on October 4 at 9PM (IST). The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will compete with the likes of iPhone 8, 8 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S8 series and Note 8 and will be expensive as well. Prior to the launch, both Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL has been already leaked in all glory. Like the older version, Google has retained the glass and metal rear design. On the front, the Pixel 2 XL offers an almost bezel-less look like the LG G6.The Google Pixel 2 is manufactured by HTC while the bigger Pixel 2 XL is made by LG. As per the leaked images, the LG made Google Pixel 2 XL looks better and of course will cost more. Both the devices will be powered by the latest Android 8 Oreo operating system along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.Both the devices could be launched in 64GB and 128GB storage options. As per a report by Droid Life, the Pixel 2 (64GB) could cost $649 while the 128GB variant for $749. The Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, is expected to cost $849 and $949 for 64GB and 128GB storage respectively. The Google Pixel 2 is expected to be available starting October 19 while the Pixel 2 XL will sell after November 15.