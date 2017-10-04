Google Pixel 2 Live: Watch The Launch of Next-gen Google Android Oreo Phones

Google is all set to launch the second generation Pixel smartphones on October 4 at 9PM (IST). The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will compete with the likes of iPhone 8, 8 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S8 series and Note 8 and will be expensive as well. Prior to the launch, both Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL has been already leaked in all glory. Like the older version, Google has retained the glass and metal rear design. On the front, the Pixel 2 XL offers an almost bezel-less look like the LG G6.The Google Pixel 2 is manufactured by HTC while the bigger Pixel 2 XL is made by LG. As per the leaked images, the LG made Google Pixel 2 XL looks better and of course will cost more. Both the devices will be powered by the latest Android 8 Oreo operating system along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.Google may challenge the Amazon Dot with a ‘Mini’ version of its ‘Google Home’ launched last year. Expected to be priced at $49 (~Rs 3200), the Google Home Assistant might also come bundled with the Pixel 2 or the Pixel 2 XL as a freebie to those who purchase the smartphones.Another highly anticipated launch expected to take place at the event is the new high-end variant of the Google Chromebook – known as the Pixelbook.The new generation Daydream VR headset was recently leaked in renders and carries a similar remote controller which accompanied the previous generation model. The Daydream VR Headset is expected to be launched today alongside the new Pixel smartphones.Follow live updates below...