Google Pixel 2 Live: Watch The Launch of Next-gen Google Android Oreo Phones

News18.com | October 4, 2017, 8:17 PM IST
Google is all set to launch the second generation Pixel smartphones on October 4 at 9PM (IST). The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will compete with the likes of iPhone 8, 8 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S8 series and Note 8 and will be expensive as well. Prior to the launch, both Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL has been already leaked in all glory. Like the older version, Google has retained the glass and metal rear design. On the front, the Pixel 2 XL offers an almost bezel-less look like the LG G6.

The Google Pixel 2 is manufactured by HTC while the bigger Pixel 2 XL is made by LG. As per the leaked images, the LG made Google Pixel 2 XL looks better and of course will cost more. Both the devices will be powered by the latest Android 8 Oreo operating system along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

Google may challenge the Amazon Dot with a ‘Mini’ version of its ‘Google Home’ launched last year. Expected to be priced at $49 (~Rs 3200), the Google Home Assistant might also come bundled with the Pixel 2 or the Pixel 2 XL as a freebie to those who purchase the smartphones.

Another highly anticipated launch expected to take place at the event is the new high-end variant of the Google Chromebook – known as the Pixelbook.

The new generation Daydream VR headset was recently leaked in renders and carries a similar remote controller which accompanied the previous generation model. The Daydream VR Headset is expected to be launched today alongside the new Pixel smartphones.

Follow live updates below...
Oct 4, 2017 8:16 pm (IST)
Oct 4, 2017 8:14 pm (IST)

Confirmed specs...

Oct 4, 2017 8:14 pm (IST)

The Google event will take place today starting 9:30 pm IST and will be streamed live on YouTube. You can catch the live updates straight from the event here as well.

Oct 4, 2017 8:04 pm (IST)

Google is set to reveal the next generation of Pixel smartphones at an event in San Francisco today. The event is scheduled to begin at 9.30PM IST. Stay tuned. 

