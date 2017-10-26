Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Pre-Booking Offers Announced With Benefits of up to Rs 14,999

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL sales are set to commence November onwards. Prior to this, Google has announced pre-booking offers for the devices. With these offers, announced on Wednesday, users pre-booking the smartphones on Flipkart on or before October 31 will get Sennheiser Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 11,990 for free. In addition to this, Airtel users will be able to avail 120GB of additional data for six months while the Reliance Jio subscribers will get benefits of worth Rs 14,999. Also, Google has put up cashback offers on the smartphones worth Rs 8,000 upon using HDFC bank credit card (on EMI transactions only). These pre-booking offers can be availed starting from Thursday.These offers can be availed upon pre-booking the devices from Flipkart or Google's offline retail partners including Reliance Digital, Croma and others. Pixel 2, including Google Lens, will be priced at Rs 61,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs 70,000 for 128GB. The 64GB variant of the Pixel 2 XL will cost Rs 73,000 while its 128GB variant will be priced at Rs 82,000. Pixel 2 comes in just black, clearly white and kinda blue colour options while Pixel 2 XL has just black and clearly white variants.The devices will be available starting November 1 (Pixel 2) and November 15 (Pixel 2 XL) in over 1,000 retail stores across India and on Flipkart.As for the specifications, the Google Pixel 2 will sport a 5-inch Full HD display while the Pixel 2 XL will come with a 6-inch P-OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440x2880 pixels, both protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The smartphones come in an Aluminium unibody and carry IP67 water and dust resistance. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and will run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphones will carry a 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and will come in two storage variants – 64GB and 128GB. In addition to this, Google is also offering unlimited cloud storage for photos and videos to Google Pixel 2 users. The next-generation of Google Pixel smartphones will also come with HTC U11 like pressure sensors called ‘Active Edge’ on this one.The Google Pixel will be powered by a 2700 mAH battery while the Google Pixel 2 will come with a 3520 mAh battery. The smartphones will come with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 2.4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port. In terms of optics, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will carry a 12.2-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and with features like Autofocus with laser + dual pixel phase detection and Optical as well as electronic image stabilisation. The rear camera is capable of producing videos at 1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps and 4K @ 30fps. The selfie shooter comes with an 8-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture, fixed focus and 1080p @ 30fps video recording capability.(With inputs from IANS)