Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL Prices Slashed, Now Starts at Rs 42,000

Tech giant Google has announced a price cut on its recently launched smartphones Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in India. Now after receiving price cut Google Pixel 2 is available at Rs 42,000 for the 64GB model, which was Rs 61,000. Apart from Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL 64GB is priced at Rs 57,000, instead of Rs 73,000. While a 128GB variant of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be available at Rs 51,000 and Rs 66,000 respectively. Apart from this, the customers can also avail a cashback worth Rs. 8,000 that will be credited within 90 days of the purchase using HDFC Bank credit cards.In terms of specifications, Google Pixel devices boast of a Snapdragon 835 SoC, the latest Android version support and a best-ever DxOMark smartphone camera rating. The Google Pixel 2 sport a 5-inch Full HD display while the Pixel 2 XL comes with a 6-inch P-OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440x2880 pixels, both protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The smartphones come with an Aluminium unibody and carry IP67 water and dust resistance. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and will run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The smartphones carry 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and come in two storage variants – 64GB and 128GB. In addition to this, Google is also offering unlimited cloud storage for photos and videos to Google Pixel 2 users. The next-generation of Google Pixel smartphones also come with HTC U11 like pressure sensors called ‘Active Edge’ on this one.The Google Pixel 2 is powered by a 2700 mAH battery while the Google Pixel 2 XL comes with a 3520 mAh battery. The smartphones come with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 2.4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port. In terms of optics, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL carry a 12.2-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and with features like Autofocus with laser + dual pixel phase detection and Optical as well as electronic image stabilisation. The rear camera is capable of producing videos at 1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps and 4K @ 30fps. The selfie shooter comes with an 8-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture, fixed focus and 1080p @ 30fps video recording capability.The Google Pixel 2 is available in three colour options - Just Black, Clearly White and Kinda Blue while the Pixel XL 2 is available in two colour variants – Black and White and Just Black.