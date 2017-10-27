Tech
Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL to Get 2-Year Warranty, Software Update For Display Burn-in Issue

Google has announced a two-year warranty for its Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones while also acknowledging the burn-in issue and the unsaturated display in the PIxel 2 XL.

Updated:October 27, 2017, 2:48 PM IST
Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL to Get 2-Year Warranty, Software Update For Display Burn-in Issue
Google announces a two-year warranty for its Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones. (photo for representation).
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL buyers have been facing issues with the Google flagships as per recent reports. To tackle these downsides, Google has now announced an extended warranty for both of these smartphones. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL buyers will now be able to avail a two-year warranty on the devices, which was previously limited to a period of one year. “To give users peace of mind, every Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will now come with a 2-year warranty worldwide” confirms a recent Google forum.

In addition to the extended warranty, Google has acknowledged the Pixel 2 XL display burn-in-issue as well as the unsaturated display in the blog post. Google promises to enhance the limited experience delivered due to these issues in its smartphones with future software updates. The forum, posted by Mario Queiroz, VP, Product Management, Google Hardware, mentions “we use software to safeguard the user experience and maximize the life of the OLED display, and we’ll make ongoing software updates to optimize further.”

