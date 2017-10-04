Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 Launch: How to Watch Live?
Google will be streaming the event live on its own video platform - YouTube. You can watch the live event here or catch the live blog on www.news18.com/tech
Google Pixel 2 XL - White.
Google Pixel and Pixel 2 XL are set to be unveiled at an event in San Francisco at 9:30 pm IST today. The next generation Google Pixel smartphones have been a part of speculations since long and will finally be unveiled today alongside the expected launch of Google Pixelbook and Daydream VR headset. AS per current reports, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC and will run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box.
A noticeable addition to the smartphones will be the IP67 dust and water resistance that the smartphones are expected to carry. The devices are also rumoured to come with HTC U11 like pressure sensitivity ‘EdgeSense’ feature. As per the current reports, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be available in 2 storage variants – 64GB and 128GB and will be powered by a 2700 mAh and a 3520 mAh battery respectively.
Google will be streaming the event live on its own video platform - YouTube. You can watch the live event here or catch the live blog here.
A noticeable addition to the smartphones will be the IP67 dust and water resistance that the smartphones are expected to carry. The devices are also rumoured to come with HTC U11 like pressure sensitivity ‘EdgeSense’ feature. As per the current reports, the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will be available in 2 storage variants – 64GB and 128GB and will be powered by a 2700 mAh and a 3520 mAh battery respectively.
Google will be streaming the event live on its own video platform - YouTube. You can watch the live event here or catch the live blog here.