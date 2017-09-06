Google Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2 Will Miss Out on Snapdragon 836, As There is No Such Processor
Google Pixel 2 may miss out on the rumoured Snapdragon 836 SoC because there is none.
Google Pixel XL. (Representative Image: News18.com)
As the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are set for a Q4, 2017 launch, rumours surrounding the Google flagship smartphones seem to be on a roller-coaster ride, with the latest one suggesting a completely different picture than the one doing the rounds before. Earlier, the Pixel 2 was rumoured to be powered by an upcoming flagship version of Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, namely – Snapdragon 836 SoC. Recent reports however, beg to differ with the prevalent notion and in a way, even mock it by stating that there will be no Snapdragon 836 processor.
The reports link the information to a credible source which confidently confirms that Qualcomm is not working on any such processor and that ‘there never will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836’. Qualcomm has gone through with such an upgrade before, as it brought on the Snapdragon 821 SoC as an upgrade to the 820. This, however is not a regular practice by Qualcomm and there are considerable possibilities that Qualcomm is not looking to bring any such upgrade to its flagship Snapdragon 835 SoC.
This, however, does not clarify as to which processor the Google flagship devices will house. As for the current best, the smartphones can easily incorporate Snapdragon 835. Apart from this, the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are rumoured to come with an 18:9 aspect ratio bezel-less display and runs the latest Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphones will be made by LG and might come with a 4GB RAM along with 64GB and a 128GB of internal storage options. A report also suggests that the smartphones will miss out on the 3.5mm headphone jack.
Watch Video: Google Pixel XL Review
The reports link the information to a credible source which confidently confirms that Qualcomm is not working on any such processor and that ‘there never will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836’. Qualcomm has gone through with such an upgrade before, as it brought on the Snapdragon 821 SoC as an upgrade to the 820. This, however is not a regular practice by Qualcomm and there are considerable possibilities that Qualcomm is not looking to bring any such upgrade to its flagship Snapdragon 835 SoC.
This, however, does not clarify as to which processor the Google flagship devices will house. As for the current best, the smartphones can easily incorporate Snapdragon 835. Apart from this, the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are rumoured to come with an 18:9 aspect ratio bezel-less display and runs the latest Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphones will be made by LG and might come with a 4GB RAM along with 64GB and a 128GB of internal storage options. A report also suggests that the smartphones will miss out on the 3.5mm headphone jack.
Watch Video: Google Pixel XL Review
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar Gives Pep Talk to Mumbai Ranji & U-19 Team
- Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer HMD Global Talks About Nokia 8's Bothie
- 2018 Ford EcoSport Revealed, Gets a New Sporty ST-Line Model
- Rahul Dev Tells You How to Improve Your Flexibility
- David Warner Second Behind Hayden in List of Most Test Tons By Australian Openers