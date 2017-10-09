Google Pixel 2 Turns on 'DND' Mode While Driving

The recently launched second-generation Google Pixel smartphones have an interesting sensor-based feature buried in the software which can automatically switch on "Do Not Disturb" (DND) mode when the user is driving, reports said on Saturday. Google had also released a new application named "Pixel Ambient Services" along with the new Pixel phones. The description for the app read: "Pixel Ambient Services provides features based on the local context for Pixel devices".According to Android Police, Google provides screenshots for the app featuring an automatic setting when the phones detect a user driving. The "DND" mode will activate when the user is driving based on the phone's sensors. Smartphone makers such as Apple and Samsung also introduced their own "DND" mode while driving features this year. Both of their features send auto-replies to people who call or text. However, it is not clear whether Google's solution does the same. This year's Pixel line-up bets big on artificial intelligence (AI), software and hardware. Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones and Daydream View Virtual Reality (VR) headset will be available in India in November.