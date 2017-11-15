Google Pixel 2 XL Available in India Starting Today
Google Pixel 2 XL will be available online on Flipkart, and at Reliance Digital, Croma, Poorvika, Sangeetha Mobiles, Vijay Sales and numerous offline retail stores across India.
Google Pixel 2 XL Available in India Starting Today (Image: AP)
Consumers will be able to now buy Google Pixel 2 XL flagship phone in India beginning today, November 15, 2017. The phone will be available online exclusively on Flipkart, and at Reliance Digital, Croma, Poorvika, Sangeetha Mobiles, Vijay Sales and numerous offline retail stores across India. Pixel 2 XL 64GB (Rs 73,000), and Pixel 2 XL 128GB (Rs 82,000) will be available in two colour options: Just Black, and Black & White. Also on offer are attractive financing options from HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and other leading institutions.
News18.com Presents Tech and Auto Awards 2017 | Tech Personality of the Year: Dr. Karan Jani or Vijay Shekhar Sharma? Vote And Win
Running Android Oreo, Pixel 2 XL has a full screen 6-inch QHD+ (2880x1440) pOLED 18:9 display with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, Adreno 540 graphics, 12MP f/1.8 rear camera with optical + electronic stabilization, 8MP f/2.4 front camera, stereo front-firing speakers, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz 802.11 a/b/c/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and a 3,520mAH battery. The phone uses an aluminium unibody with a hybrid coating and is IP67 water and dust resistant.
Watch: Motorola Moto X4 First Look | The Improved Moto G5s Plus
