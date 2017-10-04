Tech
Google Pixel 2 XL Launch: All You Need to know

The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will compete with the likes of iPhone 8, 8 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S8 series and Note 8 and will be expensive as well.

Updated:October 4, 2017, 7:27 PM IST
Google Pixel 2 XL Launch: All You Need to know
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 Launch is set for today.
Just hours before Google launches the new Pixel series of flagships, the Pixel 2 XL has ben leaked in all glory. Like the older version, Google has retained the glass and metal rear design. On the front, the Pixel 2 XL offers an almost bezel-less look like the LG G6. The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will compete with the likes of iPhone 8, 8 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S8 series and Note 8 and will be expensive as well.

The Google Pixel 2 is manufactured by HTC while the bigger Pixel 2 XL is made by LG. As per the leaked images, the LG made Google Pixel 2 XL looks better and of course will cost more. Both the devices will be powered by the latest Android 8 Oreo operating system along with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

The Google Pixel 2 XL will come with a 6-inch P-OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440x2880 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. There is an 8-megapixel f/2.4 front camera and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The device is backed by a 3,520 mAh battery and weighs 175 grams.

Both the devices could be launched in 64GB and 128GB storage options. As per a report by Droid Life, the Pixel 2 (64GB) could cost $649 while the 128GB variant for $749. The Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, is expected to cost $849 and $949 for 64GB and 128GB storage respectively. The Google Pixel 2 is expected to be available starting October 19 while the Pixel 2 XL will sell after November 15.

