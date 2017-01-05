Google Pixel Selling For Rs 37,000 on Flipkart Under Exchange Offer

The first made by Google smartphones-- Google Pixel and Pixel XL-- are available for Rs 37,000 and Rs 47,000 respectively (excluding delivery charges) on Flipkart under exchange offer. The Flipkart Assured exchange offer is applicable on several devices, however, the maximum discount of Rs 20,000 is available for the Apple iPhone 6s Plus.

The Google-Assistant powered Pixel phones were launched in October last year at a starting price of Rs 57,000. The Google Pixel sports a 5-inch FHD, AMOLED (1920x1080, 441ppi), Gorilla Glass 4 display and the Pixel XL sports a 5.5-inch QHD, AMOLED (2560x1440, 534ppi), Gorilla Glass 4 display.

The Pixel smartphones come with a 12.3-megapixel, f/2.0 rear camera. The devices sport an aluminium unibody design with polished glass combination. It also has fingerprint sensors.

Google Pixel smartphone specs



Android 7.1 with Google Assistant

5" Full HD AMOLED with Gorilla Glass 4 protection

2.15GHz quad-core 64-bit Snapdragon 821 processor

4GB RAM

12.3MP (f/2.0) rear camera

8MP front camera

2,770mAh (Fast charging)

32GB or 128GB (No microSD card support)

NFC, 3.5mm headphone, USB Type-C, Fingerprint scanner

Google Pixel XL comes with a similar spec sheet apart from a 5.5-inch Quad HD AMOLED display and a bigger 3,450mAh battery.

