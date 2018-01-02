Google Pixel XL Available on Amazon For Rs 39,999 After Massive Price Cut

Amazon is offering an enormous discount of Rs. 36,000 on the 'Quite Black' variant of Google Pixel XL. Launched in October 2016 at a price of Rs. 76,000 in India, the Pixel XL 128GB variant is available at Rs. 39,999. Earlier, tech giant Google also announced a price cut on its recently launched smartphones Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in India. Google Pixel 2 is available at Rs 42,000 for the 64GB model. Apart from Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL 64GB is priced at Rs 57,000, instead of Rs 73,000. While a 128GB variant of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is available at Rs 51,000 and Rs 66,000 respectively. During ‘New Pinch Days’ sale offer from Flipkart last year, Google Pixel 2 was accessible for Rs 39,999 along with cashback offers and other discounts of Rs 10,000 on credit and debit cards. Currently, the Google Pixel 2 is available there at Rs 49,999.In terms of specifications, the Google Pixel 2 feathers a 5.5-inch screen with 1440 x 2560 pixels and 16:9 ratio protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The phone runs on Android 7.1 (Nougat), but with upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo). The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and carry 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is further expandable using a microSD card.The smartphones come with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 2.4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port. In terms of optics, the Pixel XL and Pixel 2 XL carry a 12.3-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and can record High-Definition videos at 30/60/120fps. The camera can even capture slow-motion video at 240fps. The Google Pixel XL comes with a 3450mAH battery which has a standby time of 552 hours. The smartphone comes in three colours however the names of these colours are very funky with ‘Quite Black’, ‘Very Silver’ and ‘Really Blue’.