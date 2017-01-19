Google Play Recharge Codes Now Available on Paytm

Mobile payment platform Paytm on Thursday launched an option to buy Google Play recharge codes on its platform, enabling Android users to recharge their Google Play accounts hassle-free.

Paytm customers can select the 'Google Play' option on their Paytm app, enter their mobile number and the desired amount to receive a unique recharge code through SMS and e-mail which can then be redeemed on Google Play to recharge Google Play accounts instantly.

"By enabling users on our platform to purchase a Google Play recharge code through a simple one-click process, we would help our Android users to seamlessly recharge their Google Play accounts to enjoy the paid content, apps and games on the Google Play Store," said Shankar Nath, Senior Vice President Paytm, in a statement.

Google Play recharge codes would be made available through Paytm and US-based electronic payment service Euronet Worldwide will power and process these transactions, the statement read.

