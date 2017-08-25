Tech
Google: Now Google expands Public Wi-Fi to Indonesia After India

"We are partnering with CBN and Fiberstar to bring high-speed public Wi-Fi to hundreds of locations across Indonesia," Google said in a blog post on Friday.

IANS

Updated:August 25, 2017, 11:14 AM IST
After a successful run in India, Google has brought its public Wi-Fi programme 'Google Station' to Indonesia that will help improve access to the Internet at railway stations and other locations. "We are partnering with CBN and Fiberstar to bring high-speed public Wi-Fi to hundreds of locations across Indonesia," Google said in a blog post on Friday.

"Soon, we will be bringing Google Station to even more places around the world. We are also continuing our work to expand Google Station across India," it added. Google, in collaboration with Railtel, has rolled out free Wi-Fi service at several railway stations in India, offering high-speed internet to millions of people.

Google launched its first free WiFi services at Mumbai Central station in January 2016. The company would continue to deploy high-speed Wi-Fi in 300 more stations across the country.

