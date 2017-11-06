Google Search 'Comparison' Feature to Let Users Compare Device Specifications Soon
A new Google feature is expected to roll out soon which will enable users to make comparisons amongst smartphones right through the Google Search engine. Read to know all about the upcoming Google feature.
Google is set to roll out a 'Comparison' feature in its search engine. (Image: Shutterstock)
Google has been reportedly testing a new feature for its search engine which will enable users to compare smartphones directly through the search engine of the tech giant. In addition to just making a comparison, the new Google feature will also highlight the differences between both the devices in comparison. As per reports, the new feature by Google is still under testing and this might just be the reason why the Mountain View firm has not revealed anything about it as of now.
The comparison feature by Google will be triggered once a comparison is made between two devices using ‘versus’ or ‘vs’. A screenshot of one of the comparisons made during testing shows a brief comparison between Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Upon clicking on it, the comparison chart expands to display more detailed information about the same. However, it is not clear as of now whether the feature is limited to smartphone comparison or will also include products from other categories like cars or bikes.
As per the report, the Google comparison feature currently works for only two entries and does not provide support for multiple comparisons in one go, i.e. comparing three or more smartphones is not possible through the feature. The feature cannot be seen on any of the Google search engines in India as of now, owing to its limited release. Google is expected to roll out the feature once it is done testing the same.
