Google Supports U.S. Efforts to Disclose Buyers of Online Political Ads

facebook

Google

twitter

Alphabet's Google unit told U.S. election regulators in a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday that it "strongly supports" tightening rules on online political advertising as part of efforts to curtail "foreign abuse and influence" in elections. Federal lawmakers have criticized Google, Facebook and Twitter for not doing enough to identify and block Russian agents from buying ads on their services. U.S. authorities say the ads were intended to influence voters during the 2016 presidential election.