Google Tez Digital Payment App Launched to Take on Paytm
With the launch of the Google Tez app, Google has become the latest entrant to the list of digital payment providers in the country. Read on to find about all the features that the latest online payment portal by Google has to offer.
Google Tez has been launched in India as the latest digital payment portal. (Image: Google Tez)
Google Tez has been launched in India today as the latest UPI-based payment method. The digital payment app comes as the tech giant’s first in India and will cater to both Android and iOS users across the country. With the launch, Google has become the latest player to offer digital payment services in India, after a sudden rise in digital transactions was seen after the demonetization drive that took place in the country last year. Google Tez works just like any other digital payment platform, allowing users to make payments or money transfers directly from their bank accounts after they link their accounts to the Google app.
As per the Google Tez website, the app currently works with all the major banks in India as well as with the majority of the smartphones. The app provides support in 8 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu. To get started with it, users can download the app on their Android or iOS devices for free and link their bank accounts to it. Once it is done, they can make payments through the app’s ‘Cash Mode’. To prevent potential misuse, users are also required to set a Google PIN or screen lock on the app. Once the account is set, Google Tez will let users make money transfers without sharing any personal information like the bank account number or even their phone number.
As of now, Google has partnered with Axis, HDFC Bank, ICICI and State Bank of India for the backend processing. Google has also listed RedBus, Domino’s, Jet Airways, PVR Cinemas and DishTV as launch partners on the website. Users can look for a ‘Tez’ logo or use the Tez UPI ID on a product/ service to check if the mode of payment is available for it or not.
Google claims that the transactions done through the app are secured with the user’s UPI PIN while the app itself is protected by the Google PIN or the screen lock method of the user. Google employs Tez Shield to ‘help detect fraud, prevent hacking, and verify your identity’. The company also promises 24x7 phone and chat support to users as and when required.
For promotional purposes, Google has also come up with Tez Scratch Cards, which the users can earn as they use the app. The Scratch Cards promise up to Rs 1,000 cash prize with each transaction through the app, while a weekly draw titled ‘Lucky Sunday’ also offers a chance to win Rs 1 Lakh reward.
Google has also announced a business variant of the digital payment app which will let business owners accept payments directly to their bank accounts through the app. Online businesses can also create a business channel on the app, giving them better visibility through the Google Tez app. The channels are customizable and can be used to put up tailored offers by the businesses. Google says that it is working towards accepting other types of current accounts for shopkeepers as well.
