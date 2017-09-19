Google Tez: How Google's Digital Payment App 'Tez' Works

Tech giant Google on Monday joined the bandwagon of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) -based payment apps launching its "Tez" app. Tez, which means fast in Hindi, is a standalone payments app that can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices. It is based on UPI -- a payments protocol built by government-backed National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI). Apart from English and Hindi, "Tez" app supports various Indian languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.The user interface is fairly simple and the user is asked to sign into the application using the mobile number that is registered with the bank account. The user then receives an OTP via SMS and the registration is completed after an email id is provided. The app lets the user pay bills, send money and receive payments directly into their bank accounts (after the app is linked to their bank account to verify ownership). There is also an option to send a text message from their registered phone number through Google "Tez" app.The user is then asked to add a UPI PIN and then they can start making payments. They can also view a list of their friends who are using the app and request and pay money. To ensure the security of the user, "Tez" makes use of either Google's 4-digit security PIN or screen/pattern lock to open the app each time. The app's "Cash Mode" works quite like the NFC feature and lets the user send or receive payments to anyone nearby without sharing details such as their bank account number or mobile number.The app makes use of QR scan and lets the user make or receive payments after they find the other user. Google also announced "Tez for Business" which offers businesses new ways to unlock the potential of digital payments and engage their customers. "Tez for Business" merchants get their own business channel on the app where they can engage directly with their customers to share offers, send payment reminders, link to their mobile website or customer support, and more.Online businesses can integrate the "Payment Request API" so that they can securely accept UPI payments using 'Tez' on their mobile websites with just a few taps.