Google to Launch Android Wear Smartphone With Google Assistant in 2017

Google will reportedly launch two flagships Android Wear smartwatches next year running Android Wear 2.0 operating system, according to a report by The Verge. However, the upcoming Google Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches will have not Google or Pixel branding.

The smartwatches will flaunt the branding of the manufacturer and the partnership will be similar to the Nexus smartphone collaboration.

Android Wear 2.0 will introduce Google Assistant, Android Pay on smartwatches. “Google will release the fifth and final developer preview of Android Wear 2.0 in January, and it is expected to include support for both Google Assistant and Android Pay (on supported devices) in it,” said The Verge Report.

The Play Store for Android Wear 2.0 will enable users to browse recommended apps in the home view and search for apps using voice, keyboard, handwriting, and recommended queries, so they can find them more easily.

Users can also manage apps more easily by updating or uninstalling them in the "My apps" view on their watch, and can switch between multiple accounts.

(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)