Tech
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Google vs Amazon: Now 'Manhattan' to Take on 'Echo Show'

Google is now building a tabletop smart screen which is code-named "Manhattan" and seems to be similar to Amazon's "Echo Show".

IANS

Updated:September 29, 2017, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Google vs Amazon: Now 'Manhattan' to Take on 'Echo Show'
(photo for representation, image: Reuters)
In a bid to keep up with the growing smart home market, Google is building a tabletop smart screen code-named "Manhattan", similar to Amazon's "Echo Show". The device will offer YouTube, Google Assistant, Google Photos, video calling and also act as a smart hub that can control "Nest" and other smart home devices, Tech Crunch quoted industry sources as saying on Friday. The device will come with a 7-inch screen and run a version of Android, which will make it easier for third-parties to build apps for it. It may also include Netflix, the report said.

The original target launch date of the device was mid-2018, but due to the "Echo Show" there was intense pressure on the company to get it launched in 2017. However, it still may end up releasing in 2018. Recently, Google chose to remove YouTube from Amazon's "Echo Show" citing a violation of its terms of service. "Google has chosen to no longer make YouTube available on Echo Show, without explanation and without notification to customers. There is no technical reason for that decision," The Verge quoted Amazon as saying.

Google in response said: "Amazon's implementation of YouTube on the Echo Show violates our terms of service, creating a broken user experience."

Watch Video: Harmanpreet Kaur Exclusive Interview | Gets Datsun redi-Go 1.0L Sport | Cars18


 
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

22 Killed, 30 Injured Stampede at Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station

22 Killed, 30 Injured Stampede at Mumbai's Prabhadevi Railway Station

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES