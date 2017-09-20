Google Will Now Show What e-Books are Available in Local Library

Google has rolled out a new feature in Search that allows users to check if an e-book is available to borrow from the local library. When searching for a book, the "Get Book" tab shows a "Borrow ebook" section, which lists public library systems nearby with a link to open the webpage and borrow, 9TO5Google reported late on Monday. The link opens "Overdrive" or other services that user's library uses to manage ebooks and an edit location button allows to set preference and show other libraries.The feature is currently available on both mobile and desktop to users in the US. Earlier this month, Google Search on iOS rolled out a feature called "What's New" that shows users searches that are trending and also provide answers to queries.