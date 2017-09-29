GoPro Hero 6 Black With 4K60 Video, Touch Zoom Launched

US-based technology company GoPro on Thursday unveiled 'HERO6 Black' -- the most powerful GoPro yet -- that comes with the custom-designed GP1 processor and shoots videos in 4K60 and 1080p240 quality. Available on GoPro.com and at select retailers for Rs 45,000, 'HERO6 Black' has the most advanced video stabilisation ever achieved in a GoPro, the company said in a statement. "HERO6's next-level image quality, video stabilisation and three times faster QuikStories performance make it a powerful storytelling extension of your smartphone. It's never been easier to live it, and then share it using a GoPro," said Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO.With 4K60 (4K video with 60 frames per second) and 1080p240 (full-HD video with 240 frames per second) shooting capabilities packed into a rugged and waterproof design, 'HERO6 Black' and the GoPro App automatically transform the footage into videos with 'QuikStory' feature that can be shared on social media platforms with ease. The camera has 'Touch Zoom' feature and three times faster offload speeds via 5GHz Wi-Fi. It is waterproof up to 10 metres and is compatible with Karma and existing GoPro mounts. Similar to its predecessor, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled 'Hero6 Black' has voice control feature in 10 languages.The GP1 processor enables twice the video frame rates, improved image quality, dynamic range, low-light performance and dramatically improved video stabilization over previous HERO camera generations. The chip also advances GoPro's capabilities in computer vision and machine learning, enabling HERO6 to analyse visual scenes and sensor data for improved automated QuikStories, the app feature that makes it easy for users to share short videos of the footage shot from GoPro.GoPro also launched Fusion, its waterproof, mountable 5.2K spherical camera and introduced new mounts and accessories plus a new 'Follow mode' for its Karma drone. GoPro Fusion captures immersive 5.2K spherical content and delivers gimbal-like stabilisation. Users can use GoPro App to playback and share footage as VR content or use the app's OverCapture feature to recapture and share spherical shot as a traditional fixed perspective video. GoPro Fusion is currently available for pre-order on GoPro.com for US, Canada, Britain and the European Union for $699.99 and it will start shipping in November. It will come with bundled Fusion Studio desktop software. The OverCapture mobile experience will be part of a new version of the GoPro App available for iOS and Android in early 2018.Meanwhile, Karma features two new auto-shot paths: Follow and Watch. Using GPS, Karma can now automatically follow the Karma Controller. The Watch auto-shot path will keep Karma hovering in place while it rotates, keeping the Karma Controller in frame wherever it goes. Other new Karma updates include an expanded Cable-Cam auto-shot path and "Look Up" camera tilt capability. Current Karma owners may unlock new features via a firmware update, which is now available.The company also launched other products, including 'Shorty' pocket-able extension pole and tripod, 'The Handler' an updated floating handgrip with a quick-release mounting feature and 'Bite Mount + Floaty' - a versatile bite mount with an easy-to-spot float, ideal for Point of View (POV) shooting.