GoPro Karma Goes Back on Sale in the US After Fixing Battery Glitch

GoPro has announced the company’s drone and versatile stabilisation solution, Karma, is now on sale at GoPro.com and select U.S. retailers. Initial shipments will be limited but production is expected to ramp quickly. Karma will be available in international markets in the spring.

The company voluntarily withdrew Karma in November 2016 after a small number of cases where batteries disconnected during flight, resulting in a loss of power.

Also read: OnePlus 3T, Meizu Pro 6 Plus Caught Cheating on Benchmark Scores

“GoPro identified the issue as related to the latch mechanism which secured the drone’s battery. A redesigned battery latch has been incorporated into the updated Karma drone to solve the issue,” according to a statement.

Karma features a compact, fits-in-a-small-backpack design and includes an image-stabilization grip that can be handheld or worn. Karma makes it easy for anyone to capture amazingly smooth, stabilized video during almost any activity.

The compact and foldable Karma drone, Karma controller and Karma Grip fit into an included backpack. A game-style controller features an integrated touch display making it easy to fly without the need for a separate phone or tablet to see what the drone sees.

Also read: Honor 6X First Flash Sale on Amazon India to be Held Today

The 3-axis camera stabilizer can be removed from the Karma drone and attached to the included Karma Grip for capturing handheld and body-mounted shots.

Karma also features several preset flight patterns that make Hollywood-caliber aerial shots like dronie, orbit, reveal and cable cam easy to execute for even a beginner

Karma is available in the following bundles:

Karma without a GoPro camera for $799.99

Karma bundled with HERO5 Black for $1099.99

Flight Kit for Karma Grip owners available in April for $599.99. This is a flight solution for consumers who purchased Karma Grip as a stand-alone accessory.