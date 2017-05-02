GoPro Plus Cloud-Based Service Launched in India For Anytime GoPro Content Access

GoPro, Inc. announces the launch of GoPro Plus, a cloud-based subscription service in India. GoPro Plus gives users anywhere, anytime access to their GoPro content.

People can automatically upload their content to GoPro Plus directly from their HERO5 cameras through the Auto Upload feature.

GoPro is offering a free 30-day trial of GoPro Plus, with subscriptions thereafter costing Rs 350.

Also, the new version of GoPro Quik allows people to access all of their GoPro photos and videos stored on their GoPro Plus account. With the new moment selection feature of Quik, users can download just the moment they want without downloading an entire video.

