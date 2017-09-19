GOQii Associates With Modality to Launch Services in UK

GOQii, health and wellness company has launched its services in UK with Modality Partnership to prevent and manage chronic lifestyle disorders such as diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia. The pilot programme began in August and is facilitated by Modality Partnership, through the Connected Care Partnership (CCP), a national vanguard programme funded by NHS England for designing, testing and implementing new models of care. Modality Partnership delivers GP services at scale, offering primary, specialist and integrated community services with an aim to improve services for more than 200,000 patients.Patients with chronic disorders such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia and at-risk (pre-illness conditions) have been introduced to the GOQii platform and have begun a lifestyle coaching plan. To make this more impactful, effective and measurable, GOQii has internally classified all patients in this pilot programme on the basis of their medical conditions and requirements.GOQii’s plan for patient also includes an advanced fitness tracker, equipped to monitor and record their daily physical activity, sleep quantity and heart/pulse rate. Along with the activity data and coaching, GOQii smart app also enables patients to monitor and track their hydration level, food intake and access curated educational content to help them achieve their health goals the company claims.GOQii is using its very own HRA (Health Risk Assessment) for collecting baseline data for each patient to not only get a better understanding of their health needs but, also to monitor their progress and map their parameters. Each GP clinic can review their patient's progress and assess it in real time, giving them complete 360 degree visibility to the patient’s progress and health and lifestyle journey. Following this pilot, GOQii is looking to work more closely with the NHS ecosystem and present GOQii to a larger audience as a complete smart preventive health care solution.GOQii is also part of India Emerging Twenty (IE20), created by London & Partners and launched by the Mayor of London. India Emerging Twenty is on a mission to discover 20 of India’s most innovative and high-growth companies with global aspirations.