GOQii Ties up With Max Healthcare For Heart Care Features

GOQii has introduced GOQii Heart Care which focuses on cardiovascular health. The key feature of this service is its ability to connect consumers to cardiovascular specialists through the GOQii application and a new GOQii tracker which has capabilities to measure heart rate. For this new service, GOQii has partnered with Max Hospital.

To use this feature, GOQii users have to share their health and heart rate data via the new GOQii tracker with the GOQii Doctor for his analysis. The doctor will go through this data and provide specific inputs to the users on how to maintain good heart health. In specific cases, if required the GOQii doctor will refer the user to cardiac specialists at Max Hospital and other partner hospitals.

With this new service, GOQii aims to create the world’s leading health eco-system which connects the GOQii users to leading professionals in the fitness and healthcare space.

Commenting on the launch, Vishal Gondal, CEO and Founder, GOQii said, “The GOQii Heart Care is a one-stop solution that tracks and analyses data generated by the Heart Rate trackers and can connect the GOQii user to doctor who can help make sense of the data”.

The heart care service is not a replacement for a regular doctor and does not apply for any emergency medical or chronic situations.

The GOQii 2.0 band which will incorporate the Heart Care Service will be available on Amazon from February 14, 2017.

Consumers can upgrade their existing wearable devices with the new service as well.

With regards to third party hardware which includes the Heart Rate Monitor, consumers can avail of the service by paying a consultation fee.

The services along with the new GOQii Heart Rate tracker will be available at a subscription Rs 2999 for 6 months and 3999 for 12 months respectively.

