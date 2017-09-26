Government Sets up Body For 5G; Aims at Rollout by 2020
According to officials, the government is working on creating a corpus of Rs 500 crore to fund 5G activity, mainly on research and product development.
Representative image. (Reuters)
The government today set up a high-level 5G committee with a mandate to lay down a roadmap for the rollout of the technology by 2020. "We have created a high-level 5G committee that will work on vision mission and goals of 5G. When the world will roll out 5G in 2020, I believe India will be at par with them," Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said.
According to officials, the government is working on creating a corpus of Rs 500 crore to fund 5G activity, mainly on research and product development. Under the 5G technology, the government aims to deliver about 10,000 megabits per second in urban areas and 1000 Mbps in rural locations. The 5G forum will comprise secretaries from the Department of Telecom, the Ministry of Electronics and IT, and the Department of Science and Technology.
