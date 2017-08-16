Government Asks 21 Smartphone Makers to Share Security Information
A senior official at the ministry said the government has taken this step to ensure that mobile phone users have assured data privacy in the wake of reports of data leakage and theft both domestically as well as abroad.
Government Asks 21 Smartphone Makers to Share Security Information (photo for representation, image: News18)
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday said it has asked 21 smartphone manufacturers across the world -- of which majority are Chinese -- to share the security procedures and processes they have undertaken to ensure the security of mobile phone devices.
The government has asked the companies to furnish the information by August 28 next.
Watch: Tech And Auto Show – Episode 8
