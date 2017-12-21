Govt Aims to Finalise National Telecom Policy by March: Communications Minister
The work on the formulation of the National Telecom Policy 2018 has been initiated and is targeted to be finalised by March 2018," Sinha said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
Govt Aims to Finalise National Telecom Policy by March: Communications Minister (photo for representation, image: Communications Minister Manoj Sinha)
The government is looking to finalise the National Telecom Policy 2018 by March next year, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha informed Parliament today. "The Department of Telecommunications envisages to formulate a new National Telecom Policy in view of rapid technological advancement in the sector.
The work on the formulation of the National Telecom Policy 2018 has been initiated and is targeted to be finalised by March 2018," Sinha said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. He said that several working groups have been constituted on different themes for this purpose. DoT officials have earlier said that the draft of the new telecom policy will be placed in public domain for seeking their views. The DoT has formed 13 working groups to prepare a draft of the National Telecom Policy.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 24 | Honor 7X, TVS Apache RR 310, Volvo XC60 & More
The work on the formulation of the National Telecom Policy 2018 has been initiated and is targeted to be finalised by March 2018," Sinha said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. He said that several working groups have been constituted on different themes for this purpose. DoT officials have earlier said that the draft of the new telecom policy will be placed in public domain for seeking their views. The DoT has formed 13 working groups to prepare a draft of the National Telecom Policy.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 24 | Honor 7X, TVS Apache RR 310, Volvo XC60 & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 23rd December 2004: MS Dhoni's Forgettable ODI Debut
- Tiger Zinda Hai Becomes The Second Highest Opener of 2017; Baahubali 2 Leads
- 5 Safety Tips to Welcome the New Year Unhurt!
- From Anushka To Deepika: Fashion Trends That Celebrities Embraced In 2017
- Meet the Blind Women Who Can 'See' Cancer with Their Fingertips