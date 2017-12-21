Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Govt Aims to Finalise National Telecom Policy by March: Communications Minister

The work on the formulation of the National Telecom Policy 2018 has been initiated and is targeted to be finalised by March 2018," Sinha said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

PTI

Updated:December 21, 2017, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Govt Aims to Finalise National Telecom Policy by March: Communications Minister
Govt Aims to Finalise National Telecom Policy by March: Communications Minister (photo for representation, image: Communications Minister Manoj Sinha)
The government is looking to finalise the National Telecom Policy 2018 by March next year, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha informed Parliament today. "The Department of Telecommunications envisages to formulate a new National Telecom Policy in view of rapid technological advancement in the sector.

The work on the formulation of the National Telecom Policy 2018 has been initiated and is targeted to be finalised by March 2018," Sinha said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. He said that several working groups have been constituted on different themes for this purpose. DoT officials have earlier said that the draft of the new telecom policy will be placed in public domain for seeking their views. The DoT has formed 13 working groups to prepare a draft of the National Telecom Policy.


Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 24 | Honor 7X, TVS Apache RR 310, Volvo XC60 & More
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php