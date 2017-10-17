Greenpeace Faults Many Tech Giants For Environment Impact

Greenpeace says technology titans like Samsung Electronics, Amazon and Huawei low marks for their environmental impact. The report issued today faults many of the biggest technology companies for failing to deliver on commitments to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, use more recycled materials and phase out use of toxic materials. Greenpeace USA's Guide to Greener Electronics assessed 17 global tech companies. It said companies like Samsung and Huawei fell short of Amsterdam-based Fairphone and Apple in various areas. It said tech companies' manufacturing processes are not as environmentally friendly as their innovative images might suggest. The report urged the companies to use more renewable energy, remove hazardous chemicals and other materials from their products and design longer-lasting devices to help reduce waste.