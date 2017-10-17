Greenpeace Faults Many Tech Giants For Environment Impact
The report issued today faults many of the biggest technology companies for failing to deliver on commitments to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, use more recycled materials and phase out the use of toxic materials.
Greenpeace Faults Many Tech Giants For Environment Impact (photo for representation, image: Reuters).
Greenpeace says technology titans like Samsung Electronics, Amazon and Huawei low marks for their environmental impact. The report issued today faults many of the biggest technology companies for failing to deliver on commitments to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, use more recycled materials and phase out use of toxic materials. Greenpeace USA's Guide to Greener Electronics assessed 17 global tech companies. It said companies like Samsung and Huawei fell short of Amsterdam-based Fairphone and Apple in various areas. It said tech companies' manufacturing processes are not as environmentally friendly as their innovative images might suggest. The report urged the companies to use more renewable energy, remove hazardous chemicals and other materials from their products and design longer-lasting devices to help reduce waste.
3 Reasons To Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus and 2 Reasons To Skip It | Feat The Unbiased Blog
3 Reasons To Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus and 2 Reasons To Skip It | Feat The Unbiased Blog
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tendulkar Wants Twitter to Remove Fake Accounts of Arjun and Sara
- Maruti Suzuki Service Station Fraud Caught on Cam, Only 'Wash' Given as 'Full Service'
- iPhone 8 Plus: Three Reasons To Buy it Now And Two To Skip
- Varun Dhawan To Join Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi, Big B At Madame Tussauds
- Celebrating The Deep, Majestic Baritone of Amitabh Bachchan