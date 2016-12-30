Gurugram Gets Digital Investigation Centre

A Digital Investigation Training and Analysis Centre (DITAC) aimed at improving the capabilities of Haryana Police in solving cyber crime cases, has been set up in Gurugram.

The centre is the first of its kind in the country, an official said on Thursday.

The DITAC has a state-of-the-art cyber forensic laboratory equipped with high-end tools, high tech training facilities to train police officers in handling cyber related crimes more efficiently and a social media monitoring lab equipped with the latest technological gadgets.

Set up with the help of the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), the DITAC has been located on the third floor of the Traffic Tower building in Sushant Lok, Sector 28 of Gurugram.

The DITAC was inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday.

Haryana Director General of Police K.P. Singh said DITAC is equipped with highly sophisticated tools and software which would enhance technological capabilities of social media monitoring and investigation skills of Haryana Police officers.