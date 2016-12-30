Gurugram Gets Digital Investigation Centre
The DITAC has a state-of-the-art cyber forensic laboratory equipped with high-end tools, high tech training facilities. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
A Digital Investigation Training and Analysis Centre (DITAC) aimed at improving the capabilities of Haryana Police in solving cyber crime cases, has been set up in Gurugram.
Read more: OnePlus 5 With Water Resistance to Launch Soon? Here's What to Expect
The centre is the first of its kind in the country, an official said on Thursday.
The DITAC has a state-of-the-art cyber forensic laboratory equipped with high-end tools, high tech training facilities to train police officers in handling cyber related crimes more efficiently and a social media monitoring lab equipped with the latest technological gadgets.
Don't miss: Lenovo K6 Note Review: Its Battery Life is the USP
Set up with the help of the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), the DITAC has been located on the third floor of the Traffic Tower building in Sushant Lok, Sector 28 of Gurugram.
The DITAC was inaugurated by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday.
Haryana Director General of Police K.P. Singh said DITAC is equipped with highly sophisticated tools and software which would enhance technological capabilities of social media monitoring and investigation skills of Haryana Police officers.
Recommended For You
- First LookShahid Kapoor Gives a Glimpse of His Daughter Misha On New Year's Eve
- BEST of 2016Year Ender 2016: Top 5 Flagship Smartphones of 2016
- LookbackKriti to Taandav: Short Films That Made a Mark in 2016
- knockout!Ronda Rousey Loses UFC Title Fight to Amanda Nunes in 48 Seconds
- lynnsanityChris Lynn's Hurricane Six Blows Away Hobart in Big Bash