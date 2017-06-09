Haier 4K-Curved TVs Launched, Get Features Like Smartphone Connectivity, Auto Volume & More

Consumer electronics company Haier on Friday launched two new 4K-curved televisions in India.

"LE55Q6500U" is a curved 4K UHD LED TV that comes with smart features, helping users enjoy a panoramic vision and a better visual experience.

The TV is equipped with AVL (Auto Volume Leveller) that allows people to enjoy watching TV programmes without the volume fluctuations when switching between channels or when the programme changes.

The TV contains an HDR (High Dynamic Range), DBX sound enhancement system and smart share functionality.

"These televisions are designed in line with the brand's motto of customer inspired innovation and equipped with modern technology and features to offer consumers an unprecedented TV watching experience," said Eric Braganza, President, Haier Appliances India, in a statement.

"LE55Q9500U" LED also comes with 4K UHD resolution, HDMI and comes with an added feature called MHL (Mobile Hi-Definition Link) that allows users to connect smartphones to a LED TV.

