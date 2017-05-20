HAL Basic Trainer's Second Prototype Makes First Flight

The second prototype of the indigenously-developed basic trainer HTT-40 made its maiden flight here on Friday, the HAL said.

"The first flight of prototype two of HTT-40 was successful today. The flight took place at HAL, Bangalore," Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Chairman and Managing Director T. Suvarna Raju said in a statement.

"The second prototype was made ready within one year and flew for one hour carrying out important manoeuvres," he added.

The Hindustan Turbo-prop Trainer-40, which made its maiden flight in June 2016, is a basic flying trainer being development by the defence aviation major through its internal resources.

It would be used for basic flight training, aerobatics, instrument flying and close-formation flights whereas its secondary roles would include navigation and night flying.

The commercial production of the trainer aircraft can generate nearly Rs 3,000-4,000 crore. While the IAF will procure 70 HTT-40, the number may also go up to 200, based on demand.

HAL aims to get the aircraft certified in 2018.

