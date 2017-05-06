DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Harry Potter Fans Rejoice! JK Rowling to Launch Online Book Club for Fans in June
JK Rowling is launching a free online book club for fans and newcomers to her "Harry Potter" series.. (Image: Reuters Pictures)
JK Rowling is launching a free online book club for fans and newcomers to her "Harry Potter" series.
The Wizarding World Book Club will launch in June in celebration of the 20th anniversary of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," the first in what would become a seven-book series.
Coming June 2017 from Pottermore, the official Wizarding World Book Club awaits: https://t.co/WPHQnsarID #wwbookclub pic.twitter.com/l56HGSaoU1sponsored
— Pottermore (@pottermore) May 5, 2017
The online community "aims to surprise and delight those who have never read a Harry Potter book, as well as returning readers who want to join the conversation," says Pottermore, Rowling's digital publishing arm.
The club says its goal is to "create a global community of Harry Potter readers who are communicating with each other as they are reading the same book, at the same time."
Watch review of OnePlus 3T Black
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Pens Down An Emotional Note Post Nirbhaya Gang Rape Verdict
- Moto G5 vs Honor 6X: Which One Should You Buy?
- Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Grand i10: The Battle of the Hatches
- The Sachin Inspired srtphone Packs a Punch; Just Like The Little Master!
- Azlan Shah 2017: India Clinch Bronze Medal, Thrash New Zealand 4-0