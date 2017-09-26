Haryana Government to Take Drones Help to Monitor Illegal Constructions

The Haryana government has decided to take the help of drones to monitor and put an end to all illegal constructions in the urban areas, and their peripheries. In the first phase to be launched on a pilot project basis, monitoring would be done through drones in Karnal, and through satellite imaging in Gurgaon and Faridabad, Urban Local Bodies minister Kavita Jain said here today.Based on the results, it would be made mandatory in urban areas throughout the state, she said. The Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) has been made nodal agency for conducting the monitoring survey and gathering data, and submit a special report to the departments concerned to take further action. In Gurgaon, the data on unauthorised constructions would be gathered by the GIS Lab established by the HARSAC, she said in an official release.The entire monitoring process of unauthorised constructions in Gurgaon and Faridabad would be carried out by the Science and Technology Department whereas the Urban Local Bodies Department would do it in Karnal. Jain said a coordination committee had been constituted under the chairmanship of the chief secretary which would meet every 15 days. It would take prompt action on any information pertaining to unauthorised constructions and also ensure their demolition, Singh added.