HCL Kickstarts Early Career Training in Vijayawada

Leading global IT services company HCL on Wednesday launched its early career training programme.

It organised an industry academia meet, within a month after signing an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to open a state-of-the-art global IT development and training centre at Vijayawada.

Andhra Pradesh's Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated the programme.

Managements, founders, promoters, directors and deans from numerous engineering colleges and universities, along with senior leaders from HCL Technologies attended the programme.

The meet was aimed to provide the participants with an in-depth understanding of the HCL's training and hiring programme recently launched in the city.

HCL aims to train, hire and employ 5000 local residents in the city the next few years through an extensive skill enhancement program aimed at bridging the skill gap of the local talent and leveraging the gender equal workforce.

HCL will be sourcing Fresher Engineers, Class 12 pass out candidates who will be selected as per the selection criteria and trained on various aspects of technologies required to make them job ready. The candidates will undergo training basis the industry curriculum developed and customised by HCL.

Candidates post successful completion of the training will be placed in HCL Vijayawada and will also be doing campus placements for candidates for the IP related work.

Lokesh said the government welcome HCL in creating the soul for Amravati through this innovative and new people strategy which will help build work ready youth by bridging the skill gap.

HCL Technologies Vice President Srimathi Shivashankar said this HCL scholar ambassador programme will enable and fast track partnering with the institutions in the city to discover the potential of the local talent.

"This will also help us promote the come back home concept by getting local people back to their home towns with global career opportunities," she said.