HCL Technologies to Start Business Operations in Nagpur From April 2018

Training of the first batch of recruits is currently underway and the business operations will commence from the first week of April with 200 people, said senior vice president of HCL Technologies Sanjay Gupta.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2017, 3:45 PM IST
HCL Technologies to Start Business Operations in Nagpur From April 2018
HCL Technologies to Start Business Operations in Nagpur From April 2018
HCL Technologies will start its business operations at Nagpur campus from the first week of April 2018, a senior company official said here. Training of the first batch of recruits is currently underway and the business operations will commence from the first week of April with 200 people, said senior vice president of HCL Technologies Sanjay Gupta here. He was addressing reporters on the sidelines of HCL Foundation CSR Symposium on 'Socio-Economic Developmental Challenges and Solutions'.

The HCL Nagpur campus will have a capacity of 2,000 people. Gupta also informed about a unique Early Career Programme (ECP) for 10+2 passed students who are financially poor. Under this programme, the selected students will be given 12 months training and later absorbed by the company. The first batch of such trainee students will start at HCL Lucknow campus from May 1, he said, adding, this initiative will be implemented in other campuses as well. Director CSR - Head HCL foundation Nidhi Pundhir briefed about the development projects currently underway.


